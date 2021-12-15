Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.40. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 3,597 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mesoblast by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 347.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 179,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.