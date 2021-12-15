Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

