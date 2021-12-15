MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $23.89 million and approximately $942,660.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00053472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.00 or 0.07966171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00076717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,682.46 or 0.99828287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002555 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,133,558,329 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,405,430 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

