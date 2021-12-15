MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. 61,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

