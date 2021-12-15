Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,809,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,542.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,492.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,469.11. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,033.40 and a 52 week high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

