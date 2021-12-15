MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. 3,839,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. MFA Financial had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,017,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 48,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

