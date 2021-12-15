Michael Bigham Sells 5,059 Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 5,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $22,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $76,087.13.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. 469,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.48. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 242,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTK. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

