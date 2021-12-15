Michael Troutman Sells 500 Shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Stock

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) insider Michael Troutman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $18,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00.

Shares of ZWS stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. 1,659,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,837. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

