MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $595,835.59 and $16.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001412 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00054799 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.77 or 0.00497189 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MicroBitcoin (CRYPTO:MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org

