Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 36,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 193,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,681,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.