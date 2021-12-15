Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director David E. Sparks Sells 500 Shares

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Director David E. Sparks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $14,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPB stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,738. The stock has a market cap of $337.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $7,396,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth $4,955,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.