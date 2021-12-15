MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $82.85 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 15th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00015658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $82.85 million and $89,847.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00272886 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,800,746 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

