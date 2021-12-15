Mina Price Reaches $3.59 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00007353 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $49.08 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00054834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.82 or 0.08172612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00078670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,843.14 or 1.00073743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00053687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 321,894,174 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

