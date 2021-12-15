Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) CEO David M. Clapper Acquires 25,000 Shares

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) CEO David M. Clapper acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UTRS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. 161,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,467. Minerva Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Surgical Inc will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

