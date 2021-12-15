MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $468.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 15th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $468.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,773.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,806.83 or 0.07968552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00307932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00895446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00072258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00382977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00259552 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

