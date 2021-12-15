Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.21

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.21 and traded as low as $136.06. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $138.88, with a volume of 416,203 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.21.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $157,078.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

