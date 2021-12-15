Mission Produce (AVO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 22nd. Analysts expect Mission Produce to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mission Produce stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 43,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $800,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

