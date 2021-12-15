Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $722.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.