Mithril Trading Down 16.6% This Week (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Mithril has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $59.08 million and approximately $27.58 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.86 or 0.00180555 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.