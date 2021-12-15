Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of MITFY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Mitie Group has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

