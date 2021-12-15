Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 818.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MTLHF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
