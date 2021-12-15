Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 1,445,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 818.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHF traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

