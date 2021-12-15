Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitsui Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Mitsui Chemicals stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.32.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

