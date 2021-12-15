Mochi Market (MOMA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,245.00

Mochi Market (CURRENCY:MOMA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Mochi Market has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $80,245.00 worth of Mochi Market was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mochi Market has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Mochi Market coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00207775 BTC.

Mochi Market Coin Profile

MOMA is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. Mochi Market’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,240,149 coins. Mochi Market’s official Twitter account is @MarketMochi

According to CryptoCompare, “Mochi.Market is a fully-decentralized multi-chain NFT exchange ecosystem. The Mochi.Market will be launched initially on Binance Smart Chain (“BSC”), followed by other chains such as Harmony, Solana, Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Near, and popular layer 2 protocols. Mochi.Market envisions to be the multi-chain decentralized exchange ecosystem for non-fungible tokens (“NFT”). It aims to accelerate the growth and adoption of NFT to solve real-world problems by offering practical and innovative solutions, which bring NFTs to the masses. Abstract Mochi.Market is the first product of Mochilab.org – a team dedicated to developing practical and innovative technological solutions to enable a seamless web3 NFT economy. “

Mochi Market Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mochi Market directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mochi Market should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mochi Market using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

