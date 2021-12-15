Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,654,000 after acquiring an additional 196,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,029,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,567,000 after acquiring an additional 412,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

