Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.71 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.