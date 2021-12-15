Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber Sells 15,000 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
MDLZ traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,352. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,905,000 after buying an additional 357,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,811,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,279,000 after purchasing an additional 265,892 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,109,178 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,050,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,461,000 after buying an additional 592,249 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
