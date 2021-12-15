Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $30,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

