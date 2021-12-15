Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 1,092 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $140,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 120,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,885.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,729.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.