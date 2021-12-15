MonetaryUnit Market Capitalization Achieves $705,204.86 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $705,204.86 and $629.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 42.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00167550 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 240,971,550 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

