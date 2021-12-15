Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

