Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Shares Down 2.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 6,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52.

Montage Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAUTF)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.