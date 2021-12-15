Morgan Stanley Acquires 18,193 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.83% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $334,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,789,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter.

MGK opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.77.

