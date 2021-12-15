Morgan Stanley Acquires 2,766,806 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Fastenal worth $295,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

