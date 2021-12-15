Morgan Stanley Acquires 295,694 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.95% of American Water Works worth $266,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 274.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 121,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $234,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,169,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $3,422,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $179.30 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.08.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

