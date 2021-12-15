Morgan Stanley Acquires 3,447,147 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 302.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.62% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $320,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after purchasing an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

