Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of IHS Markit worth $300,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO opened at $131.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

