Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Johnson Controls International worth $279,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5,703.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

