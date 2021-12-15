Morgan Stanley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.79.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $670.79. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $614.58 and a 200-day moving average of $614.69. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $916,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

