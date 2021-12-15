Morgan Stanley Boosts Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

LYV traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.84. 6,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,630. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

