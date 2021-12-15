Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Ameriprise Financial worth $293,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.90.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total transaction of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,118 shares of company stock worth $14,597,751. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $292.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.62 and a 200 day moving average of $272.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

