Morgan Stanley Buys 112,044 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of L3Harris Technologies worth $296,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

