Morgan Stanley Buys 1,257,419 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.76% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $335,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,897 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

