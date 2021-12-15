Morgan Stanley Buys 164,907 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,907 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $331,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

