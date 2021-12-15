Morgan Stanley Buys 167,461 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.85% of Peloton Interactive worth $314,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 58.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,958 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 153.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 135,414.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.45.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 641,620 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,161 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.