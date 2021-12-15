Morgan Stanley Buys 211,642 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.57% of STORE Capital worth $333,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.24. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.