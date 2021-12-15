Morgan Stanley Buys 29,307 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.75% of Royal Gold worth $280,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after acquiring an additional 302,936 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,294,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $27,421,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,948,000 after purchasing an additional 212,328 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 73.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 149,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.85. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.