Morgan Stanley Buys 3,219 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,310,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $317,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

IWB stock opened at $257.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $205.71 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

