Morgan Stanley Buys 873,407 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.38% of Nielsen worth $299,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,159,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after purchasing an additional 419,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.