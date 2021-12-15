Morgan Stanley Cuts Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,318. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.76.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

