Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,856,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of Marathon Petroleum worth $275,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

